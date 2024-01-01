Menu
2018 RAM 2500

110,277 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

110,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5DT5JG307771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM 2500