2018 RAM 2500
SLT
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
110,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5DT5JG307771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 110,277 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
