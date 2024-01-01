$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E47KFB04978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # OP4978
- Mileage 106,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Castle Ford Sales
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 103,254 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer ST 62,795 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST 210,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Castle Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Call Dealer
403-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2019 Ford F-150