$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT3DD5MW315104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # WP5104
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Castle Ford Sales
2022 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX+ 91,387 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Execline 19,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 LONGHORN 169,589 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Castle Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Call Dealer
403-627-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2021 Nissan Rogue