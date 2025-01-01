Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

53,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

12428655

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT3DD5MW315104

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # WP5104
  Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

More inventory From Castle Ford Sales

2022 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX+
2022 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX+ 91,387 KM
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Execline
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Execline 19,489 KM
2018 RAM 2500 LONGHORN
2018 RAM 2500 LONGHORN 169,589 KM

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

2021 Nissan Rogue