2021 Nissan Versa
SV
86,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10520583
- Stock #: OP4541
- VIN: 3N1CN8EV5ML864541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,383 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
