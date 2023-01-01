Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9556639
  • Stock #: 22ED98705A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXHD133893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T

