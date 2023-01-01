$59,980+ tax & licensing
1959 Chevrolet Apache
3204 Series
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
63,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9999728
- Stock #: SMC0482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dawn Pastel Blue and White
- Interior Colour Blue with Black and Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,690 KM
Sherwood Motorcars
