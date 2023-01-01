Menu
1959 Chevrolet Apache

63,690 KM

$59,980

$59,980

1959 Chevrolet Apache

1959 Chevrolet Apache

3204 Series

1959 Chevrolet Apache

3204 Series

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

$59,980

63,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dawn Pastel Blue and White
  • Interior Colour Blue with Black and Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,690 KM

