$59,980+ tax & licensing
$59,980
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
1987 Chevrolet K10
4x4 Pickup
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
150,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10026648
- Stock #: SMC0538
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 150,600 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5