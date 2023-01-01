Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

209,691 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

209,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9962303
  • Stock #: 157416
  • VIN: JF1GPAC64FH270364

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 157416
  • Mileage 209,691 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

