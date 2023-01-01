2016 Jeep Patriot

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9891032

9891032 Stock #: 167455

167455 VIN: 1C4NJRAB9GD706779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour D. GREY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 167455

Mileage 124,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.