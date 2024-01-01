Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

205,766 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  11005706
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY4G0612772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Meteor Grey Mica]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 168894
  • Mileage 205,766 KM

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2016 Mazda CX-5