Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda CX-5

220,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12157956

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DYXG0723812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Crystal White Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 160021
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2016 Ford Mustang for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Ford Mustang 88,167 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 266,224 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Ford F-150 246,206 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5