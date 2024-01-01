Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

71,212 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

71,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTDEN3H1213631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Cyber Grey Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 178924
  • Mileage 71,212 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

