$588,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast
| Full PPF | Carbon Side Skirts | Interior Carbon Package |
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$588,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9794422
- Stock #: SMC0476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Argento Nurburgring Metallic
- Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # SMC0476
- Mileage 12,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Full PPF | Carbon Fiber Side Skirts | Interior Carbon Package
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle Options and Packages:
Adaptive Frontlight System with SBL Function
Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena
Rear Bumper Sides in Carbon Fibre
Carbon Fiber Sill Cover
Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnel
Daytona Style Seats
Front and Rear Suspension Lift System
Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest
Titanium Exhaust Pipes
Handy Fire Extinguisher
Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo
Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LEDS
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fender
Front and Rear Parking Cameras
Matt Silver Forged Racing Wheels
Yellow Rev Counter
This stunning 2017 Corvette Z06 in Admiral Blue lue is a head-turner with its sleek, aerodynamic design. The Z06 package adds unique exterior styling cues such as wider fenders and a larger front splitter, giving it an aggressive stance. It comes with a complete paint protection film covering every corner of the vehicle, no accidents, and a clean bill of health. The body is also accented with carbon fibre accents, black air vents, and a carbon fiber hood insert. This Corvette sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear black aluminum wheels, with Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer-only tires, for added grip.
As you step inside, you'll notice the black and white stitch interior, which gives this Corvette a sporty and luxurious feel. The 2LZ trim level adds heated and ventilated power-adjustable leather seats with suede microfiber inserts for added comfort and support. The driver-focused cockpit is complemented by the flat-bottomed steering wheel and carbon fiber interior trim.
Under the hood, you'll find a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces a whopping 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission with rev-matching technology. The Z06 package adds additional performance features such as an electronic limited-slip differential, performance gear ratios, and a dry sump oil system. The performance exhaust system adds an aggressive growl to the already impressive engine note.
This Corvette is equipped with several high-end features, including a Bose premium audio system, head-up display, and performance data and video recorder. The infotainment system is controlled through an 8-inch touchscreen display, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The driver assistance features include a rearview camera and keyless entry and ignition.
Overall, the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2LZ with a Z06 Package in blue with a black and white stitch interior is a high-performance sports car that combines power, precision, and style to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. The unique exterior styling, luxurious interior, and advanced performance features make it a true standout in its class.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.