2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

12,534 KM

Details

$588,888

+ tax & licensing
$588,888

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

| Full PPF | Carbon Side Skirts | Interior Carbon Package |

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

| Full PPF | Carbon Side Skirts | Interior Carbon Package |

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$588,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794422
  • Stock #: SMC0476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # SMC0476
  • Mileage 12,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Full PPF | Carbon Fiber Side Skirts | Interior Carbon Package

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle Options and Packages:

Adaptive Frontlight System with SBL Function

Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena

Rear Bumper Sides in Carbon Fibre

Carbon Fiber Sill Cover

Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnel

Daytona Style Seats

Front and Rear Suspension Lift System

Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest

Titanium Exhaust Pipes

Handy Fire Extinguisher

Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo

Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LEDS

Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fender

Front and Rear Parking Cameras

Matt Silver Forged Racing Wheels

Yellow Rev Counter

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

