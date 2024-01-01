$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti Q50
2020 Infiniti Q50
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1EV7AR3LM251799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Graphite Shadow Metallic]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 209130
- Mileage 47,357 KM
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
2020 Infiniti Q50