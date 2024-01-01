Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

62,668 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG1NR202499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Ceramic Grey]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229285
  • Mileage 62,668 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2022 Chrysler Pacifica