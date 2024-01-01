Menu
2022 Honda Civic

49,538 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
49,538KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1F90NH003444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Lunar Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220018
  • Mileage 49,538 KM

