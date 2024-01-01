$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
SPORTSDES
2023 Mazda CX-5
SPORTSDES
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM0P0243146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Machine Grey Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 239836
- Mileage 24,003 KM
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2023 Mazda CX-5