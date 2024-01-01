$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $10
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
217,064KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1EG9JFD21229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23200A
- Mileage 217,064 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Rear wheel well liners
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Interior
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Max Trailer Tow Package
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT
MAGNETIC
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 217,064 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 137,041 KM $20,376 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 194,301 KM $27,338 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2018 Ford F-150