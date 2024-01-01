Menu
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2018 Ford F-150

217,064 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

217,064KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EG9JFD21229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23200A
  • Mileage 217,064 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear wheel well liners
XLT Sport Appearance Package

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Max Trailer Tow Package
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT
MAGNETIC
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

