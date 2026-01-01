$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2020 Ford EcoSport
SES
2020 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
51,500KM
VIN MAJ6S3JL1LC386015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: TBA
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.51 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
51.5 L Fuel Tank
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Black rear bumper
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
WHEELS: 17" PAINTED MACHINED ALUMINUM
Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Leatherette Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2024 Ford Transit 350 MR PASS XL 2,066 KM $CALL + GST
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 154,497 KM $CALL + GST
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 190,723 KM $24,859 + GST
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford EcoSport