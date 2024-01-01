$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $10
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
194,299KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP9LKD93280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23142A
- Mileage 194,299 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Interior
Black vinyl floor covering
Additional Features
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
.265/70R17 OWL A/S A/T
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 39,198 KM $44,058 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE 150,167 KM $16,476 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition XLT 119,917 KM SOLD
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford F-150