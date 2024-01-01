Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2020 Ford F-150

194,299 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 11127445
  2. 11127445
  3. 11127445
  4. 11127445
  5. 11127445
  6. 11127445
  7. 11127445
  8. 11127445
  9. 11127445
  10. 11127445
  11. 11127445
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
194,299KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP9LKD93280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23142A
  • Mileage 194,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Interior

Black vinyl floor covering

Additional Features

Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
.265/70R17 OWL A/S A/T
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
6600# GVWR PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 39,198 KM $44,058 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2015 Ford Escape SE 150,167 KM $16,476 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2017 Ford Expedition XLT 119,917 KM SOLD

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150