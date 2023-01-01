$CALL+ tax & licensing
Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2021 Kia Forte
2021 Kia Forte
EX ,AUTO,AIR,HEATED SEATS,NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9628123
- Stock #: P1212
- VIN: 3KPF54ADXME277921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1212
- Mileage 48,244 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
