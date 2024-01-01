$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,653KM
VIN 1FTFW1EDXNFA36731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24271A
- Mileage 85,653 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Rear wheel well liners
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Mechanical
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
98L Fuel Tank
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 7.2KW
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE SAVINGS
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2022 Ford F-150