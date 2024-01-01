Menu
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford F-150

85,653 KM

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Used
85,653KM
VIN 1FTFW1EDXNFA36731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24271A
  • Mileage 85,653 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Rear wheel well liners
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Mechanical

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

98L Fuel Tank
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 7.2KW
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE SAVINGS
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

