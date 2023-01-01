Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 2500

130,445 KM

Details Description

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

SLT Quad Cab LWB 4WD

SLT Quad Cab LWB 4WD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

130,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9903443
  • Stock #: 23_043
  • VIN: 3D7KS28L79G535225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_043
  • Mileage 130,445 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

