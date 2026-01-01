$22,988+ GST
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Automotive Buy and Sell
4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1
403-430-0409
$22,988
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 26_006
- Mileage 207,767 KM
Vehicle Description
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.
Extended warranties available on all makes and models.
Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.
Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Automotive Buy and Sell
Automotive Buy and Sell
Call Dealer
403-430-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-430-0409