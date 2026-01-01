Menu
Account
Sign In
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

207,767 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13518714

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 13518714
  2. 13518714
  3. 13518714
  4. 13518714
  5. 13518714
  6. 13518714
  7. 13518714
  8. 13518714
  9. 13518714
  10. 13518714
  11. 13518714
  12. 13518714
  13. 13518714
  14. 13518714
  15. 13518714
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,767KM
VIN 3GCUKREC5FG449990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 26_006
  • Mileage 207,767 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Additional Features

Passen
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Stettler, AB
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD 207,767 KM $22,988 + GST
Used 2011 Nissan Xterra S 4WD for sale in Stettler, AB
2011 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 57,649 KM $17,900 + GST
Used 2017 Ford Fusion Sport w/EcoBoost for sale in Stettler, AB
2017 Ford Fusion Sport w/EcoBoost 136,822 KM $16,999 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,988

+ GST>

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500