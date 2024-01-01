$35,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Big 4 Motors
5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5
403-252-6671
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
103,177KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG2FL664578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 103,177 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Big 4 Motors
5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5
2015 Jeep Wrangler