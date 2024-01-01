Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Wrangler

103,177 KM

Details

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

403-252-6671

  1. 11085983
  2. 11085983
  3. 11085983
Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,177KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG2FL664578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,177 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Tsuut'ina Nation, AB
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 47,012 KM $69,994 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Tsuut'ina Nation, AB
2022 Dodge Durango GT 68,962 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX for sale in Tsuut'ina Nation, AB
2022 Kia Carnival LX 94,089 KM $34,888 + tax & lic

Email Big 4 Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

Call Dealer

403-252-XXXX

(click to show)

403-252-6671

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-252-6671

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler