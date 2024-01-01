Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry</b><br> <br> Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 164,383 kms. Stock number 7997A is oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF4HFB01302 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF4HFB01302</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

2017 Ford F-150

164,383 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,383KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EF4HFB01302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 164,383 kms. Stock number 7997A is oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF4HFB01302.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Webb's Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage for sale in Vermilion, AB
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage 5 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Vermilion, AB
2014 Ford Edge SEL 163,552 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Vermilion, AB
2014 Ford Edge Limited 170,295 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Webb's Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

Call Dealer

780-853-XXXX

(click to show)

780-853-2841

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150