$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
2021 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,144KM
Used
VIN JTEKU5JR4M5943990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2692
- Mileage 62,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats!
The Toyota 4Runner offers a refined interior with excellent four wheel drive capability. This 2021 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 62,144 kms. Stock number 2692 is gray in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L DOHC V6 VVT-i engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Softex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Toyota 4Runner