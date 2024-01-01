$46,894+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$46,894
+ taxes & licensing
75,521KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9D95NRD33054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7863A
- Mileage 75,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Class II Trailer Tow Package, Premium Package!
If you want true off-road ruggedness in an urban, friendly package, look no further than this Ford Bronco Sport. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 75,521 kms. Stock number 7863A is oxford white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Badlands. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Badlands package is a great choice as it includes heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a proximity key with push button start and an advanced 4x4 system with G.O.A.T mode. It also includes an off-road suspension, LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and power heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Class Ii Trailer Tow Package, Premium Package, Dual Zone Auto Temp Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9D95NRD33054.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Dual zone auto temp control
Mechanical
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
Premium Audio
PREMIUM PACKAGE
2022 Ford Bronco Sport