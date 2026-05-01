$32,008+ GST
Make it Yours
2025 Ford Escape
Active - Low Mileage
2025 Ford Escape
Active - Low Mileage
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$32,008
+ GST
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$31,799
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$32,008
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
1,610KM
VIN 1FMCU9GNXSUB09953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8394A
- Mileage 1,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs this 2025 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2025 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2025 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.
This low mileage SUV has just 1,610 km. Stock number 8394A is Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Active. Immensely practical and stylish, this Ford Escape Active packs amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Tech Package, Lane Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GNXSUB09953.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-05-31. o~o
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs this 2025 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2025 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2025 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.
This low mileage SUV has just 1,610 km. Stock number 8394A is Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Active. Immensely practical and stylish, this Ford Escape Active packs amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Tech Package, Lane Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GNXSUB09953.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-05-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Cold Weather Package
Tech Package
Lane Assist
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Webb's 1441
2025 Ford Escape Active - Low Mileage 1,610 KM $32,008 + GST
2018 Buick Enclave CX 186,426 KM $CALL + GST
2023 Ford Edge SEL 50,918 KM $27,988 + GST
Email Webb's 1441
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's 1441
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-842-XXXX(click to show)
780-842-4400
Alternate Numbers1-888-842-0044
$32,008
+ GST>
Webb's 1441
780-842-4400
2025 Ford Escape