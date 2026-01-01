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2023 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Location
Webb's Ford
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-853-2841
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+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,497 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box, available now at Webb's 1441! This truck is ready to work hard and play harder, offering the legendary capability and rugged style that the F-150 is known for. With its spacious SuperCrew cab and practical 6.5' box, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. This truck has 79497KM on the odometer.
This F-150 Lariat is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its advanced technology, you'll enjoy a premium ride every time you get behind the wheel. The 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various conditions, while the automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving. This truck is ready to take on any challenge.
Here are five features that make this F-150 Lariat stand out:
- Commanding Presence: The bold exterior design of the F-150 makes a statement wherever you go.
- Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4-wheel drive system, this truck is ready to tackle any terrain.
- Spacious Interior: The SuperCrew cab offers ample room for passengers to ride in comfort.
- Versatile Bed: The 6.5' box provides plenty of space for hauling cargo.
- Modern Technology: Enjoy a range of advanced features that enhance your driving experience.
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Webb's Ford
Webb's 14 41 Wainwright
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780-853-XXXX(click to show)
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780-853-2841