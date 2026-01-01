$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Mazda MAZDA5
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2009 Mazda MAZDA5
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
169,509KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CR293790330176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,509 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2009 Mazda MAZDA5