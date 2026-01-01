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2009 Mazda MAZDA5

169,509 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Mazda MAZDA5

FINANCING AVAILABLE

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14232542

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

604-593-5191

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
169,509KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CR293790330176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

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604-593-XXXX

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604-593-5191

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$CALL

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H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2009 Mazda MAZDA5