$10,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1
604-644-3613
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
256,000KM
VIN 1GTZGFBA1A1136774
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 256,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1
Call Dealer
604-644-XXXX(click to show)
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
604-644-3613
2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van