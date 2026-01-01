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Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van

256,000 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
14091132

2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

604-644-3613

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Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
256,000KM
VIN 1GTZGFBA1A1136774

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

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604-644-XXXX

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604-644-3613

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$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

604-644-3613

2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van