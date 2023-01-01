$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
The Padda Auto Sales
604-756-3390
2011 GMC Sierra 3500
2011 GMC Sierra 3500
4WD Crew Cab 6.6 DURAMX DIESEL
Location
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
604-756-3390
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
226,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9796348
- Stock #: A2956A
- VIN: 1GT424C8XBF138326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation,back up camera, diesel,matching canopy
Vehicle Features
Packages
SLT
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2