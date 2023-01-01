Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 3500

226,000 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 6.6 DURAMX DIESEL

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 6.6 DURAMX DIESEL

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796348
  • Stock #: A2956A
  • VIN: 1GT424C8XBF138326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation,back up camera, diesel,matching canopy 

Vehicle Features

Packages

SLT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

