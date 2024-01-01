$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
VIN 1FTFW1ET3CFD08380
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1904AAA
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
