2012 Scion iQ

80,577 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

+ taxes & licensing

80,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9989921
  • Stock #: 23UEBA16197
  • VIN: JTNJJXB00CJ016197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UEBA16197
  • Mileage 80,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
iQ APX Package 08

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

