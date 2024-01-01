$24,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tundra
SR5
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Cruise Control
The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2012 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2012 Tundra has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line.This 4X4 pickup has 173,782 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
