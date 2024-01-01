Menu
Account
Sign In
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Cruise Control The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2012 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2012 Tundra has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line.This 4X4 pickup has 173,782 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2012 Toyota Tundra

173,782 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
173,782KM
Used
VIN 5TFCY5F11CX013208

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Cruise Control

The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2012 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2012 Tundra has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line.This 4X4 pickup has 173,782 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2019 Toyota C-HR FWD - Apple CarPlay - Entune Audio - $111.81 /W for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Toyota C-HR FWD - Apple CarPlay - Entune Audio - $111.81 /W 73,993 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $82.91 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $82.91 /Wk 110,342 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Progressiv HUD, Nav, Pano Roof for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Progressiv HUD, Nav, Pano Roof 156,000 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Tundra