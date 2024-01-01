$12,960+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT SE - Sunroof - Cruise Control - $83.14 /Wk
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT SE - Sunroof - Cruise Control - $83.14 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$12,960
+ taxes & licensing
145,452KM
Used
VIN KMHD35LE0DU021759
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2056
- Mileage 145,452 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
In its fifth generation, the planform that the Elantra GT rides on is better than ever at its most developed stage. The Hyundai Elantra GT is definitely a top player in the sporty hatchback segment. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. This hatchback has 145,452 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $83.14 with $0 down for 48 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Sunroof
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$12,960
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2013 Hyundai Elantra