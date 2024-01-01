$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech 6sp
2015 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
100,917KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1ZCAB17F9600096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 23UTNA00096
- Mileage 100,917 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i 65,031 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV CVT 56,798 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Fit EX CVT 18,422 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 Subaru BRZ