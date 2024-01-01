Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru BRZ

100,917 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 10991243
  2. 10991243
  3. 10991243
  4. 10991243
  5. 10991243
  6. 10991243
  7. 10991243
  8. 10991243
  9. 10991243
  10. 10991243
  11. 10991243
  12. 10991243
  13. 10991243
  14. 10991243
  15. 10991243
  16. 10991243
  17. 10991243
  18. 10991243
  19. 10991243
  20. 10991243
  21. 10991243
  22. 10991243
  23. 10991243
  24. 10991243
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,917KM
Used
VIN JF1ZCAB17F9600096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 23UTNA00096
  • Mileage 100,917 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i 65,031 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Nissan Kicks SV CVT 56,798 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Fit EX CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Honda Fit EX CVT 18,422 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru BRZ