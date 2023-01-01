Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

111,689 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,689KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9975947
  • Stock #: 23UTNA35685
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFHXFS135685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 23UTNA35685
  • Mileage 111,689 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

