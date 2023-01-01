$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 Toyota Highlander
2015 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
111,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9975947
- Stock #: 23UTNA35685
- VIN: 5TDJKRFHXFS135685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA35685
- Mileage 111,689 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1