Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. Its ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This sedan has 138,212 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Malibus trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers.

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

138,212 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

138,212KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZE5ST1GF220115

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE0115
  • Mileage 138,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera

Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This sedan has 138,212 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

