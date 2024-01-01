$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE0115
- Mileage 138,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera
Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This sedan has 138,212 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
