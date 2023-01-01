Menu
2016 Ford Edge

168,739 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium - AWD

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium - AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542191
  • Stock #: 23UTNA28863
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K84GBB28863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Cognac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA28863
  • Mileage 168,739 KM

Vehicle Features

Tech Pkg
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Automatic 6 Speed (446) - Automatic
SHADOW BLACK
Perforated Leather - Cognac

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

