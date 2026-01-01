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2017 Acura RDX
Technology - Sunroof - Navigation
2017 Acura RDX
Technology - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV7332T
- Mileage 88,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist!
One of our favorite models in this size category, the stylish Acura RDX provides a fuel-efficient, yet powerful engine, a comfortable interior, and a long list of standard features, says Edmunds. This 2017 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX.
This SUV has 88,223 km. It's nice in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 279HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RDX's trim level is Technology. This Technology package adds navigation, remote start, blind spot detection, 10-speaker premium audio, and a ton of other great tech features. Additional features include Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leatherette seats, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $499 GPS Lot Pack. VSA Security Fee of $10 is applicable as we are a Certified VSA Dealer (#40190). These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
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