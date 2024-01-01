$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,433 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Assist
Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, the 2017 Ford Escape has you covered. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 178,433 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J93HUA65315.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
