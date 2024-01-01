Menu
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Assist

Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, the 2017 Ford Escape has you covered. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 178,433 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more.
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.

2017 Ford Escape