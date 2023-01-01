$31,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing
MSA Ford Sales
604-856-9000
2018 Ford Edge
2018 Ford Edge
SPORT
Location
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-856-9000
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing
115,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10371891
- Stock #: UTJ08342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UTJ08342
- Mileage 115,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MSA Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1