Introducing the rugged and capable 2018 Ford F-150 4x4 – the ultimate truck built to tackle any challenge with ease! With its bold design and unmatched performance, the F-150 4x4 stands out as a symbol of power and durability on the road. Equipped with a robust engine and four-wheel drive, this truck delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it perfect for both work and play. Step inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, featuring modern amenities and innovative technology designed to enhance your driving experience. The F-150 4x4 comes loaded with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, and a suite of advanced safety features including Fords Pro Trailer Backup Assist for added confidence while towing. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own the 2018 Ford F-150 4x4 – where strength meets sophistication for an unmatched driving experience. Seize the keys to adventure today! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2018 Ford F-150

125,216 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
4x4 - Regular Cab XLT - 141"" WB

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

125,216KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1EB6JFD74659

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey
  • Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Folding Armrest - Medi
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UAZA74659
  • Mileage 125,216 KM

STONE GREY
Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Folding Armrest - Medium Light Camel

604-857-2657

2018 Ford F-150