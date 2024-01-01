Menu
Introducing the 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4, the rugged and reliable pickup that’s designed to conquer any terrain. Engineered for off-road excellence, this Tacoma comes equipped with a durable 4x4 system that ensures exceptional traction and stability in challenging conditions. The vehicle boasts a robust V6 engine that delivers the power you need for towing and hauling, coupled with advanced safety features to keep you confident behind the wheel. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable and functional cabin with the latest technology to keep you connected on the go. Whether you’re navigating city streets or venturing into the wilderness, the 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 is ready for the challenge. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why its the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2018 Toyota Tacoma

145,866 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

145,866KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5ANXJX122867

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA22867
  • Mileage 145,866 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 Toyota Tacoma