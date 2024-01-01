Menu
Account
Sign In
LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, TOUCHSCREEN <P> Embark on your next adventure with the 2019 Jeep Compass North, where capability meets comfort and style in perfect harmony. Whether navigating bustling urban streets or venturing off the beaten path, this versatile SUV is your steadfast companion, ready to conquer any terrain with ease. <P> Crafted with precision and rugged elegance, the Compass North exudes confidence with its bold exterior design, boasting distinctive Jeep styling cues that command attention wherever you roam. Step inside and discover a spacious and refined interior, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike, ensuring every journey is as comfortable as it is thrilling. <P> Underneath its sleek exterior lies a powerful heart the Compass North is equipped with a robust engine and dynamic drivetrain, delivering impressive performance and efficiency to fuel your wanderlust. Whether tackling steep mountain trails or cruising along scenic highways, this SUV is engineered to excel in any environment, providing you with the freedom to explore without limits. <P> But the adventure doesnt end there with advanced technology features seamlessly integrated throughout the cabin, staying connected and entertained on the go has never been easier. From intuitive infotainment systems to innovative safety technologies, the Compass North offers peace of mind and convenience at every turn, ensuring youre always in control of your journey. <P> So, why wait? Experience the thrill of adventure behind the wheel of the 2019 Jeep Compass North today. Embrace the freedom to explore, conquer new horizons, and make every drive an unforgettable adventure. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2019 Jeep Compass

88,971 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Compass

North NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

North NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11067542
  2. 11067542
  3. 11067542
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJCBB1KT616931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9640
  • Mileage 88,971 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, TOUCHSCREEN


Embark on your next adventure with the 2019 Jeep Compass North, where capability meets comfort and style in perfect harmony. Whether navigating bustling urban streets or venturing off the beaten path, this versatile SUV is your steadfast companion, ready to conquer any terrain with ease.


Crafted with precision and rugged elegance, the Compass North exudes confidence with its bold exterior design, boasting distinctive Jeep styling cues that command attention wherever you roam. Step inside and discover a spacious and refined interior, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike, ensuring every journey is as comfortable as it is thrilling.


Underneath its sleek exterior lies a powerful heart the Compass North is equipped with a robust engine and dynamic drivetrain, delivering impressive performance and efficiency to fuel your wanderlust. Whether tackling steep mountain trails or cruising along scenic highways, this SUV is engineered to excel in any environment, providing you with the freedom to explore without limits.


But the adventure doesn't end there with advanced technology features seamlessly integrated throughout the cabin, staying connected and entertained on the go has never been easier. From intuitive infotainment systems to innovative safety technologies, the Compass North offers peace of mind and convenience at every turn, ensuring you're always in control of your journey.


So, why wait? Experience the thrill of adventure behind the wheel of the 2019 Jeep Compass North today. Embrace the freedom to explore, conquer new horizons, and make every drive an unforgettable adventure.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2019 Jeep Compass North NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Jeep Compass North NO ACCIDENTS!! 88,971 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Infiniti QX50 LUXE I-LINE NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Infiniti QX50 LUXE I-LINE NO ACCIDENTS!! 19,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Preferred w/Trend Package ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Preferred w/Trend Package ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! 71,794 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass