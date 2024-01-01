$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 Quattro - Hybrid - $214.43 /Wk
2020 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 Quattro - Hybrid - $214.43 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,593KM
Used
VIN WA1MXAF7XLD000554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2052
- Mileage 40,593 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Audi Q7 has a finely detailed, tech-savvy interior and serious agility making it one of the most competitive luxury crossovers in its class. This 2020 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When designing this 2020 Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This low mileage SUV has just 40,593 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q7's trim level is Progressiv 55 Quattro. Luxury and efficiency meet in this Q7 Progressiv 55 with a hybrid electric motor, LiOn battery, heated and cooled leather seats, and an aerial view camera. This Q7 Progressiv combines luxury, style, and comfort and proves bigger is definitely better with a dual row sunroof, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, genuine wood trim, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wi-fi. This luxury SUV provides style and power with towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Keep your family safe with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $214.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Additional Features
HYBRID
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2020 Audi Q7