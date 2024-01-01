$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9671
- Mileage 38,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and versatility with the 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L.
?? Performance:
Efficient Powertrain: Powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless acceleration and optimal fuel economy with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
Real-Time All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to Honda's Real-Time All-Wheel Drive system, providing stability and traction when you need it most.
?? Design:
Sleek Exterior: The CR-V EX-L boasts a sleek and modern design, with aerodynamic lines and bold accents that catch the eye.
Power Tailgate: Easily access the spacious cargo area with the power tailgate, perfect for when your hands are full.
18-Inch Alloy Wheels: Roll in style with the sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, adding to the CR-V's refined look.
??? Safety:
Honda Sensing® Suite: Drive with peace of mind knowing your CR-V EX-L comes equipped with advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay aware of your surroundings with the Blind Spot Information System, which alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.
?? Technology:
7-Inch Touchscreen Display: Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive 7-inch touchscreen display, featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration.
HondaLink®: Access a range of convenient features through the HondaLink® app, including remote start, vehicle diagnostics, and more.
Leather-Trimmed Interior: Sink into luxury with the CR-V EX-L's leather-trimmed interior, providing comfort and sophistication.
Experience the luxury and versatility of the 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
