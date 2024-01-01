$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats - $111.03 /Wk
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats - $111.03 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,811KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LFXLU929137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,811 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 37,811 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate Elantra comes with just about everything you can imagine with navigation, a premium Infinity audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB/aux inputs, and an 8 inch touchscreen. The list of premium features is endless with power sunroof, leather seats, wireless charging, hands free proximity key entry, hands free trunk lid, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise, safe exit alert, LED lighting, and an instrument cluster display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Driver Assistance, Hands Free Trunk.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $111.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Driver Assistance
Hands Free Trunk
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2020 Hyundai Elantra